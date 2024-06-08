Alexander Zverev settles domestic violence case brought by former girlfriend

PARIS: Alexander Zverev has agreed a settlement after the mother of his child accused him of physical abuse and a German court closed the case on Friday, the French Open semifinalist’s lawyers said.

The agreement, according to German media, includes a monetary condition of 200,000 euros (217,820 USD), with the player not found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“The process against Alexander Zverev was shelved today by the court with the agreement of the prosecutor’s office and Ms Brenda Patea,” the player’s lawyers said in a statement.

“Alexander Zverev agreed to this ... in order to shorten the process especially in the interest of the child they have together. Alexander Zverev remains innocent.” Agencies

