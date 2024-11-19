Alice Capsey called up to England women’s T20I squad for South Africa tour

New Delhi: All-rounder Alice Capsey has been called up to the England women’s T20I squad for the upcoming tour in South Africa. England will play three T20s and as many ODIs before playing a four-day Test match on the tour happening from November 24 to December 18.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Alice, 20, will now link up with the T20I team due to a couple of minor injury concerns within the squad. It added that Alice, who has been playing for Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League, will join the England team in South Africa on Monday.

Alice had initially been left out of the T20I squad after she suffered a slump in form in three innings in this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, where England suffered a group-stage exit. In her place, all-rounder Paige Scholfield, who made her senior international debut in bilateral series in Ireland, was included in the T20I squad.

While announcing the squads, head coach Jon Lewis had said at that time that Alice was urged to find consistency with the bat in her time out of T20I team. “What I do know about Alice is that she’s incredibly strong-willed and really determined to be the best player she can be.” IANS

