All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) appeals support for former international footballer Toshen Borah

The All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) urged the Assam Government to provide medical aid to former international footballer Toshen Borah who is now undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh.
GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) urged the Assam Government to provide medical aid to former international footballer Toshen Borah who is now undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh. Bora, a sports pensioner and widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of the State, admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh following a brain stroke.

