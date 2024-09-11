All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) appeals support for former international footballer Toshen Borah

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) urged the Assam Government to provide medical aid to former international footballer Toshen Borah who is now undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh. Bora, a sports pensioner and widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of the State, admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh following a brain stroke.

