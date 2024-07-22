Badal Thakur elected president of All Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association (AASPA)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association (AASPA) formed its new committee during the Annual General Meeting held at the Gauhati Town Club premises on Sunday.

Eminent veteran cricketer and sports organiser Badal Thakur was elected unopposed as the president while Shankar Dutta Lahkar and Pradip Chaliha were elected as the general secretary and treasurer respectively for the next term. The meeting also nominated renowned veteran paddeller Pronab Changkakty as the Chief Patron of the Association.

Various matters related to the development of the Association were discussed in the meeting. Among other resolutions, the members advised the new committee to submit a plea to the government for the revival of the sports pension. This would ensure that deserving aged and senior persons can benefit and continue to receive due recognition. The meeting also felicitated Devajit Saikia, general secretary of the Gauhati Town Club and joint secretary of the BCCI. Saikia assured his full support for the development and welfare of the Association Other elected members: Vice president: Bijay Hazarika, Dipdhar Baruah, Tayabun Nisha, Maguram Balari. Joint Secretary: Kalyan Kumar Das and Rittick Saikia. Executive Committee members: Mahesh Choudhury. Niren Mech, Dhiren Medhi, Pradip Hazarika, Hemen Gohain, Alpana Barua, Dr. Anjali Baruah, L. Hemanta Singh, Pranab Sarma and Badan Bora.

