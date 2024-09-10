Assam register win in Sub Junior Boys National Football Championship at Jorhat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered second win in the Sub Junior Boys National Football Championship (Tier 2) at Jorhat on Monday. The hosts today beat Tamil Nadu in a well contested game by 3-2. Tamash Daimary and Tanmoy Boruah scored one goal each for Assam before Tamil Nadu conceded an own goal. Assam are now at the top of the group ‘A’ points table with six points from two games.

