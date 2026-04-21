‘All Different Guns’: Faf du Plessis Hails PBKS’ Varied, Wicket-Taking Bowling Attack in IPL 2026

New Delhi: Punjab Kings’ well-rounded bowling attack has emerged as a defining force in their IPL 2026 campaign, drawing high praise from former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who believes the side’s strength lies in its ability to deploy a variety of wicket-taking options at different phases of the game.

Following PBKS’ dominant 54-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants, du Plessis highlighted how the team’s diverse bowler arsenal allows them to stay one step ahead, adapting seamlessly to match situations while maintaining an attacking edge.

“When we are talking about putting bowling attacks together, you want variety. As a captain, you’ve got all the different guns at your disposal that you can just pull the trigger at different stages and that’s what gives them very, very great variety in their bowling attack,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

He pointed out that PBKS’ attack is built around genuine wicket-taking options rather than defensive containment, making them a constant threat to opposition batters.

“You have to look at what they have in their team. It’s not a team that is lacking offensive skill sets. Their skill sets can go defensive. But you look at the names in that bowling attack, it’s all frontline attacking bowlers - Marco Jansen, (Xavier) Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh. It is all genuine wicket-takers with the new ball there, with the skill set of swinging the ball; tall bowlers getting bounce; Arshdeep is a good yorker bowler with the new ball. So it’s not by chance that they are one of the better bowling units,” he said.

PBKS’ ability to adapt between attacking and defensive modes while still maintaining wicket-taking intent was another aspect that the Proteas star emphasised as crucial to their success.

“They can switch to defensive, but also, as a batter, if you are fronting up against them, you feel like they can get you out at any stage as well,” he said.

He further underlined the depth of their bowling resources, noting the presence of additional impact players who can step in and deliver when required, as he said, “Guys like (Vijaykumar) Vyshak can then come in and do their thing. Yuzvendra Chahal is an attacking spinner. Yes, he can be defensive, but his method is he gets wickets.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former India batter Ambati Rayudu lauded PBKS for combining skill with game awareness, suggesting that their maturity sets them apart from other teams in the competition.

“I think they have the capability to do both. They have everything in their arsenal and also they have the know-how of what to do - that is the biggest factor when you look at the IPL and the bowling units. I think these guys have a much more mature, confident, as well as skilful bowling unit compared to many other teams,” Rayudu said. IANS

Also Read: Legendary Assam Cricketer and Former Captain Badal Thakur Passes Away at 94 in Guwahati