Guwahati City FC team and jersey unveiled for AIFF Futsal Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City FC (GCFC) unveiled its team and jersey for the AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2023-24 in a city hotel today.

GCFC, which is going to represent Assam in the third edition of AIFF Futsal Club Championship, will start its campaign on June 23 at Vadodara

The team was launched along with its jersey in presence of the Secretary of the Assam Football Association Dr Sangrang Brahma, key sponsor Deepjyoti Baruah and GCFC Futsal team Head Coach Koncho Tashi.

In a brief speech AFA Secretary Brahma praised GCFC for their continuous efforts for the development of the game,

Head coach of the GCFC Futsal team Koncho Tashi also expressed his views and his anticipation about the upcoming championship.

The event was also attended by the Directors of GCFC Siddhartha Sankar Deka and Kaustab Chakraborty.

Guwahati outfit is clubbed in Group C and will face Goan team Ambelim Sports Club in their opening game on June 23.

GCFC futsal team: Jagom Loyi (GK), Manoj Barman(GK), Paisuingaulung Doson(GK), Francis Boro (GK), Swayibe (DF), Rahul Kalita(DF) Partha Pratim Kalita(DF), Haindingbe Disuang( MF), Kawililakbou(MF), Laishram Arman Singha (MF), Techi Tatra(MF), Irabeubo Haibwang(MF), Jyotirmoy Das(MF), Kunal Gautam(FW), Tagru James(FW), Kenumdi Siarau(FW), Rudreswar Thapa (FW), Ripan Arya (MF), Abhinash Boro (FW).

Also Read: AIFF D Certificate Course conducts by Guwahati City FC (GCFC) concludes

Also Watch: