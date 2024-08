New Delhi: Big-hitting all-rounder Deandra Dottin returned to the West Indies squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, starting on October 3 in the UAE. Deandra holds the distinction of being the first woman to score a century in T20Is during a 2010 T20 World Cup game against South Africa. IANS

