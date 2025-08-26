Alphabet girls school shines as nter-school basketball tournament

A Correspondent

Itanagar: The fifth state-level inter-school basketball tournament concluded on Saturday at the Donyi Basketball Court in Lower Borum, near here, with record participation from 27 schools, 46 teams, and over 600 student-athletes.

Alphabet Girls Residential School, Nirjuli, made history by winning both the senior and junior girls’ championships, achieving a rare double triumph.

Among the other winners, Garden Dew School Itanagar, successfully defended their senior boys’ title with back-to-back victories, while Don Bosco School Doimukh, retained their junior boys’ championship for the second year in a row.

The week-long tournament, held from August 17 to 23, also saw participation from schools in Bana, Thrizino, Palizi, and Aalo, underlining basketball’s growing popularity across Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was inaugurated by state Sports Authority Director Gumnya Karbak, along with AAPSU education secretary Lobsang Tsering.

The closing ceremony was graced by Takam Pate, assistant director (sports incharge, education department), and BJP vice president Taying Shakuntala.

Expressing gratitude to schools, coaches, referees, volunteers, and sponsors, the Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young talent and expanding the reach of basketball culture in the state.

