Alpine picks multiple F2 race winner Kush Maini for F1 rookie test

Abu Dhabi: The Alpine Formula One Team has announced that India's Kush Maini will drive the A525 during the post-season Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi, marking another milestone in an outstanding year for the Indian racer. While Maini has previously tested Alpine’s Formula 1 machinery, this will be his first official F1 session. He will take part in the team’s structured testing programme with the A525 following the Formula 2 finale. Maini will share the track with current Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and run alongside several other F1 competitors. He has already gained valuable experience through Alpine’s Testing Previous Cars (TPC) programme and extensive simulator work with the Alpine Academy, key steps in a year filled with breakthroughs.

His landmark win in Monaco made him the first Indian to triumph at the iconic street circuit. Earlier this year, he was also named one of BWT Alpine’s Test & Reserve Drivers, becoming the first Indian in 13 years to hold an official role with a Formula 1 team. His outing on December 9 will see him become only the third Indian to take part in an official F1 session.

Expressing his thoughts on the same, Kush Maini said, “I’m excited to take part in the post-season test and to finally drive the A525 in an official session. Yas Marina is a track I know well from Formula 2, and it’ll be incredible to experience the performance of a Formula One car here. I’m grateful to the team for their continued trust and I’m focused on delivering the best I can with the programme.” IANS

