Baku Grand Prix to remain on Formula 1 calendar

BAKU: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2030 after receiving a four-year contract extension on Saturday. The contract for the street circuit on the Baku seafront had been due to expire after next year’s race. Azerbaijan was widely considered a surprise choice of host ahead of its first race in 2016, but has become known for unpredictable racing, with Sergio Perez the only driver to win there more than once. “The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year,” F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

“This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country.”

This year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. IANS

