Sports

Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a ‘gold medal’ in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat has already set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and vows to bag a gold medal in the next Games.
Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a ‘gold medal’ in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

New Delhi: The youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat has already set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and vows to bag a gold medal in the next Games. "I would like to thank all the citizens of the country for their support at the Paris Olympics. However, I was not able to bring a gold medal to the country but my next target is the Los Angeles Olympics. I will give my 100 per cent to change the colour of the medal. Next time, I will definitely bring back a gold medal," he told IANS. IANS

Also Read: I hope my bronze medal will inspire young generations: Aman Sehrawat

Also Watch:             

2028 Olympics
Aman Sehrawat

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com