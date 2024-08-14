Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a ‘gold medal’ in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

New Delhi: The youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat has already set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and vows to bag a gold medal in the next Games. "I would like to thank all the citizens of the country for their support at the Paris Olympics. However, I was not able to bring a gold medal to the country but my next target is the Los Angeles Olympics. I will give my 100 per cent to change the colour of the medal. Next time, I will definitely bring back a gold medal," he told IANS. IANS

