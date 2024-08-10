Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat gives India 57kg wrestling bronze

PARIS: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat added to India’s medal tally at the Olympics, winning the bronze in the men’s 57kg Freestyle in Paris on Friday.

He defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz 13-5.

Aman’s victory maintains the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since the 2008 Beijing Games, when Sushil Kumar finished third.

At 21 years and 24 days, Aman also became the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal at the Summer Games.

Earlier, shuttler PV Sindhu held the record to her name. Her silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 came when she was 21 years 1 month and 14 days old.

Before Aman, the youngest Indian man to win an Olympic medal was boxer Vijender Singh, who at 22 years 9 months and 24 days won the men’s middleweight bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

On Thursday, Aman was beaten by Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals, which set up a bronze-medal bout with Cruz. Agencies

