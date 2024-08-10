Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat dedicates medal to parents and India

PARIS: Aman Sehrawat dedicated his bronze medal to his parents and India. “My parents always wanted me to be a wrestler. They didn’t know anything about the Olympics but they wanted me to be a wrestler. I dedicate this medal to my parents and to the nation,” he said, after winning the bout. Agencies

Who Is Aman Sehrawat

A man, who hails from Birohar in the Jhajjar district of Haryana, lost his mother when he was 10. A year later his father also died, leaving Aman in the care of his uncle. The wrestler even suffered from depression after losing both of his parents and at the age of 11, he started wrestling.

According to his first coach Lalit Kumar, Aman was ‘scrawny and shy’ when he started but his dedication made him a quick learner and he moved to the Chhatrasal Stadium for further training.

The wrestler grabbed the limelight for the first time in 2019 after he won the gold medal at the Asian Cadet Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. He continued to impress at various tournaments and in 2023, he clinched the gold medal at the Asian Championships in Astana.

At the Asian Games 2022, he once again impressed everyone with his speed and technique as he went on to win the bronze medal in the 57kg event.

Aman’s focus next turned to the Paris Olympics 2024 as he took part in the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul. The wrestler defeated Chongsong Han of Korea 12-2 in the semi-finals to become the only male wrestler from India to book his Olympics berth.

