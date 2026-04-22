Amanda Anisimova, Ekaterina Alexandrova pull out of Madrid Open with injuries

Madrid: Two seeded players, No. 6 Amanda Anisimova and No. 12 Ekaterina Alexandrova, have both been withdrawn from the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open due to injury. Two-time major finalist Anisimova cited a wrist injury, while Alexandrova cited a lower back injury.

Alexandrova was replaced in the draw by Maria Sakkari as the No. 33 seed, and Anisimova, who was the most threatening presence in the lower half of the women’s singles draw before the quarterfinals, was replaced by Magdalena Frech as the No. 34 seed, both with first-round byes.

Sakkari and Frech’s original first-round opponents, Janice Tjen and Katerina Siniakov, will instead face qualifiers r lucky losers to be drawn at the close of the final qualifying round, WTA reports.

Anisimova has not competed since a fourth-round loss in Miami to Belinda Bencic and subsequently withdrew from Charleston due to an unspecified injury.

Alexandrova also withdrew from Charleston due to a lower back injury. She returned to action two weeks ago, but lost her Linz opener to Karolina Pliskova and fell in the Stuttgart second round to Linda Noskova. IANS

Also Read: Tilak’s Blazing 101 Ends Mumbai Indians’ Slump as Pandya Says ‘It Was About Time He Delivered’