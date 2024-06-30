American star Taylor Fritz Claims Historic Third Eastbourne Title with Straight-Set Victory

Eastbourne: American star Taylor Fritz did not lose a single set as he completed a hat-trick of titles at Eastbourne by winning the Rothesay International, beating Australian Max Purcell in the final on Saturday.

Fritz thus became the first American to become a three-time champion in the tournament's history.

The 26-year-old did not lose a set en route to his eighth tour-level title, defeating Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Fritz dropped just four points on his first serve in the title match, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

Fritz relied on his booming serve and aggressive play to twice dig out of a 0/30 hole in the opening set. The top seed earned a decisive break at 5-4, with Purcell double faulting down set point. Fritz struck the ball cleanly and remained the more consistent player in baseline rallies, winning 12 consecutive points from 2-2 in the second set.

The California native closed the one-hour, 10-minute final on his fourth match point and improved to 2-0 in his ATP head-to-head series with the qualifier Purcell, who was competing in his first tour-level final.

Fritz, who also won Delray Beach in February, has earned multiple titles in a single season for the third consecutive year. He is up one spot to No. 12 in the ATP Live Rankings, reclaiming American No. 1 honours. IANS

Also Read: India Clinches Second Men's T20 World Cup Title with Thrilling Victory Over South Africa

Also Watch: