Amir Ghalenoei Extends Iran Stay Until Asian Cup 2027

TEHRAN: Coach Amir Ghalenoei has extended his contract with the Iran national team until the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in January, the country’s football federation confirmed on Sunday.

Ghalenoei, who led his nation to three consecutive draws during the World Cup to narrowly miss out on a place in the knockout rounds, has been in charge of the team since 2023.

“Mr Ghalenoei will remain the head coach of the national team,” the Tehran Times quoted Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj as saying. Agencies

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