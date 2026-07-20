Anahat Singh leads India’s bid for historic World Junior Squash crown in Canada

Ontario: India’s brightest young squash talents will begin their quest for global honours when the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships get underway in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on Monday. With the individual competition scheduled from July 20 to 25, followed by the men’s and women’s team events from July 26 to 31, India head into the tournament with one of their strongest contingents in recent years, led by top seed Anahat Singh.

The 18-year-old enters the championships as the No. 1 seed in the women’s singles after a stellar rise over the past year. Having become the first Indian in 15 years to win an individual medal at the junior worlds with a bronze in 2025, Anahat now arrives as one of the favourites to go a step further and script history.

Meanwhile, a special programme has also been organised for football lovers in Nalbari. Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah will join football enthusiasts at the Nalbari Indoor Stadium to watch the FIFA World Cup final scheduled to be held tonight. A large number of football fans are expected to participate in the event. IANS

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Urges BCCI to Be Upfront With Rohit Sharma, Virat Sharma on 2027 ODI World Cup Plans