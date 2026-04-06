El Gouna Open Squash: Abhay Singh Upsets Aly Abou Eleinen as Anahat Singh Loses to World No.1 Hania El Hammamy

El Gouna: Abhay Singh rallied to beat Egyptian world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen 9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-4, 11-8 in the men’s opening round of the El Gouna Open, a PSA Platinum event. The Egyptian managed to edge out the first game 11-9. Singh responded immediately in the second, finding his rhythm and leveling the score with an 11-8 win. The momentum swung wildly in the middle of the match. Eleinen dominated the third game, capitalising on a series of unforced errors from Singh to take it 11-3. Facing a 1-2 deficit, Abhay was completely reset in the fourth, turning the tables with an aggressive 11-4 win to force a decider. He then stunned Eleinen after fighting back from 7-3 down in the deciding game.

World No. 25 Abhay will next meet Egyptian sixth seed and world No. 7 Youssef Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, world No. 20 Anahat Singh lost to world No. 1 Egyptian Hania El Hammamy, who advanced with a 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 first-round win in the women’s section. Singh’s deceptive attacks continued to cause El Hammamy issues as the fourth progressed, but it was the 2022 champion who held strong in the latter stages to clinch a hard-fought 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 after 49 minutes of play. IANS

Also Read: Senthilkumar and Chotrani Advance in Washington's Squash on Fire Open