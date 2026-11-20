NEW DELHI: Philippe Diallo, Gianni Infantino and Kohzo Tashima have been proposed as candidates for the FIFA presidential election scheduled to take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027.

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that its general secretariat had received the three candidatures from member associations following the call for election issued by the FIFA Council on April 29, 2026.

The names have been forwarded to FIFA’s electoral committee, which will examine the candidatures and decide on the admission of the candidates in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.

FIFA said member associations would be notified of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than February 18, 2027, in line with the FIFA Statutes and the electoral calendar.

The election will be held at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, where the next FIFA president will be elected for the forthcoming term.

Who are the candidates ?

1. Philippe Diallo (France)

Philippe Diallo, 63, is the president of the French Football Federation, a position he has held since 2023. A long-time football administrator, he previously worked with French professional clubs and served on FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber. Backed by UEFA, Diallo has emerged as the principal European challenger to Infantino, advocating greater transparency and collective governance.

2. Gianni Infantino (Switzerland/Italy)

The 56-year-old Swiss-Italian lawyer has led FIFA since February 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter. His presidency has overseen the expansion of the men’s World Cup to 48 teams, the introduction of new competitions and increased development funding for member associations. Seeking a fourth term, Infantino remains the favourite despite criticism over governance and his abandoned private-investment proposal.

3. Kohzo Tashima (Japan)

Kohzo Tashima, 68, is the honorary president of the Japan Football Association and a former Japan international. He has held several senior positions in Japanese football, including general secretary and president of the JFA. A member of the FIFA Council since 2015, Tashima has positioned himself as a challenger focused on accountability and governance reform. IANS

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