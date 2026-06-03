Andrew Flintoff named Sydney Thunder head coach in landmark BBL appointment

New Delhi: Sydney Thunder have secured one of the most high-profile coaching appointments in Big Bash League history, naming former England captain Andrew Flintoff as the club’s head coach through to the end of BBL 17. Flintoff succeeds Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down in February after six seasons in charge. The appointment marks Flintoff’s return to the Big Bash for the first time in more than a decade, having previously featured as a player during BBL 4. He represented England 272 times across formats and remains best remembered for his inspirational performances during the 2005 Ashes series, when he helped England reclaim the urn after an 18-year wait. IANS

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