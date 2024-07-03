Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon men’s singles event, will play doubles with brother Jamie

London: Two-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Wimbledon men’s singles event but is still planning to contest the doubles with his brother, Jamie. The 37-year-old, who underwent surgery on a spinal cyst 10 days ago, was due to face Czech opponent Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday on Centre Court.

Despite practising on Monday, the Scot has now confirmed he will switch his focus to competing in the doubles.

“Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year,” Murray’s team said in a statement.

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.” IANS

