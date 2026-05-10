Anish Bhanwala fires to 25m Rapid Fire Pistol gold at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

New Delhi: Olympian Anish Bhanwala, representing Railways, clinched the gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, being held here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Anish shot 31 in the final to secure the top spot on the podium. Madhya Pradesh’s Suraj Sharma claimed the silver medal with 28, while Punjab’s Vijayveer Sidhu took bronze with 25 after a shoot-off. Uttarakhand’s Ankur Goel finished fourth with 20, followed by Rajasthan’s Bhavesh Shekhawat in fifth with 17, Navy’s Omkar Singh in sixth with 11, Haryana’s Gourav Gupta in seventh with 7, and Delhi’s Harsh Gupta in eighth with 6. IANS

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