Anmol Kharb, Aakarshi Kashyap enter main draw of Indonesia Masters

NEW DELHI: Indian youngster Anmol Kharb and compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap won their respective qualifying round matches to advance to the women’s main draw of the $500,000 Indonesia Masters on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Anmol, who has shocked several higher ranked over the course of her impressive career, defeated Canadian World No. 45 Wen Yu Zhang 21-18, 20-22, 21-19 in an engrossing contest.

Aakarshi, 24, went past Isharani Baruah 21-13, 21-17 in an all-Indian matchup.

The duo will join P.V. Sindhu, Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma in the first round of the women’s singles main draw on Wednesday.

The men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan, the only Indians in the main draw on the opening day of the Super 500 tournament, beat Indonesia’s Devin Artha Wahyudi and Ali Faathir Rayhan 21-19, 21-13 in their round of 32 match.

In other qualification matches, Tasnim Mir came up short against Denmark’s Amalie Schulz 12-21, 16-21, while the women’s doubles duo of Rashmi Ganesh and Sania Sikkandar went down to top seeds Keng Shu Liang and Li Hua Zhou of China 21-23, 10-21. Agencies

