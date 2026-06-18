Argentina Cruise Past Algeria as Lionel Messi Matches Klose’s World Cup Mark

Kansas City: Lionel Messi celebrated his record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance with a hat-trick, powering defending champions Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 win over Algeria in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opener at the Kansas City Stadium on Wednesday.

In the process, Messi equalled the all-time FIFA World Cup goalscoring record with his 16 World Cup goals, tying Miroslav Klose of Germany. He also notably holds the records for most caps (199) and most goals (117) for Argentina, while also holding the international record for most World Cup match appearances (26) and being the only player to score in the World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Messi started the day three adrift of Miroslav Klose's mark of 16 goals on the global stage, but within 76 minutes of this match he was on level terms with the former Germany international.

Messi and Algeria's Fares Chaibi both had efforts ruled out for offside in a breathless opening, but Argentina's captain fantastic soon made his mark. Picking up possession 30 yards from goal, he expertly rolled his marker, surged forward and curled a superb finish beyond the grasp of Luca Zidane. Algeria largely kept the reigning champions at arm's length for the rest of the half, with an Alexis Mac Allister header over the crossbar Argentina's only real chance.

Anis Hadj Moussa carved out one of the Fennec Foxes' better opening moments earlier, but a deflection took the sting out of his low effort and Emiliano Martinez gathered comfortably.

Messi was once again at the heart of Argentina's brightest attacking moments after the break. He first flashed a 20-yard effort over the bar before slipping in Lautaro Martinez, whose dangerous cross was cut out by Zidane.

The Argentina talisman's second goal soon followed, with Zidane unable to hold Mac Allister's powerful strike, allowing Messi to pounce on the rebound and finish coolly with his right foot.

The 38-year-old completed his hat-trick with a trademark curling finish from the edge of the area, capping his 200th senior international appearance in style.

In his historic international career, Messi has guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America titles and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions crown and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

Having equalled Klose's record, Messi will have the chance to claim it outright when Argentina face Austria on June 22. Algeria, meanwhile, take on Jordan in their next Group J outing. (IANS)

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