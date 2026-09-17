Argentina Name Lionel Messi in Squad for October Friendly Against Benin

New Delhi: Lionel Messi will play his final game for Argentina in a friendly against Benin next month at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. “We invited the world’s best player, our national-team icon, our captain Lionel Andres Messi, to have a deserved farewell here in Argentina,” wrote AFA president Claudio Tapia on social media.

“Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Giovani Lo Celso will join the squad for the final friendly match on October 6th. The list of players called up from the domestic league will be announced on Friday,” the Argentine FA said

The Argentine great last month announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 20-year Argentina career that included a World Cup triumph, two Copa America titles and a record 207 appearances for his country.

“After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the Argentina national team,” wrote Messi on 31 August. “It was a decision that hurt – and still hurts deep down – but I understand that the time has come."

The Argentine national team will play three international friendlies September 21 to October 6.

The first match will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba province on Wednesday, September 30, against Bolivia. The remaining two matches will be at River Plate Stadium on October 3, against Burkina Faso, and on October 6 against Benin. (IANS)

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