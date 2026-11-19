New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday announced the Phase 2 fixtures for the 2026/27 season, with 78 matches scheduled between January 22 and April 18, setting up the return legs of the Kolkata and Goan derbies and an intense battle for the six playoff spots.

The second phase will begin on January 22, 2027, with Punjab FC taking on NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The 13 participating clubs will complete the double round-robin league format, facing each of the other 12 teams for a second time.

The league stage will conclude between April 14 and 18, with six fixtures scheduled during the final stretch. Kick-off timings for these matches will be announced later.

One of the biggest attractions of the second phase will be the Kolkata Derby, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosting defending champions East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on February 28 at 7:30 PM IST.

The two Kolkata rivals finished level on points in the previous season, with East Bengal claiming the title on goal difference, adding further significance to their upcoming encounter.

The Goan Derby will take place on February 21, when FC Goa host Churchill Brothers SC at the Bambolim Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. The two sides will meet for the second time in the league following their first-ever ISL encounter in Phase 1.

The opening weekend will also feature several important fixtures, with Kerala Blasters FC hosting Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kochi on January 23, while East Bengal FC begin their second-phase campaign against Chennaiyin FC at home on January 24.

Inter Kashi FC will face Bengaluru FC in Pune, while Sporting Club Delhi take on Mumbai City FC in Delhi during the same weekend.

Other notable fixtures include East Bengal FC’s home encounter against Bengaluru FC on January 30, Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s clash against FC Goa on February 12 and Mumbai City FC’s meeting with FC Goa on February 17.

The southern rivalry between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will resume on February 21 in Chennai. Bengaluru FC will subsequently host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on March 14, before Kerala Blasters FC welcome the Bengaluru-based side to Kochi on March 18.

At the end of the league stage, the top six teams will qualify for the playoffs, while the team finishing at the top of the standings will be crowned ISL Shield winners.

The playoff stage will begin on April 24, with the fourth-placed team facing the fifth-placed side, followed by the third-placed team taking on the sixth-placed side on April 25. The top two teams from the league standings will receive direct entry into the semi-finals.

The semifinals will be played over two legs on April 28 and 29, followed by the return fixtures on May 2 and 3. The two winners will then compete for the ISL title in the final on May 8, 2027, at 7:30 PM IST. IANS

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