Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth attends inauguration of Imphal Chapter of Durand Cup

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth attended the inauguration of the Imphal chapter of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday, along with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the state’s Chief Minister.

The opening ceremony celebrated Manipur’s rich sporting heritage, the martial traditions of the Indian armed forces, and the enduring legacy of Asia’s oldest football tournament.

Among those present were Lt Gen V.M.B. Krishnan, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command and patron of the Durand Cup Organising Committee; Lt Gen Girish Kalia, GOC, 3 Corps; and Maj Gen Dinesh Kumar Singh, GOC, Bengal Sub Area and vice chairman.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of the participating teams, TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, followed by recorded video messages from Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani and General Seth. Military band performances preceded the arrival of dignitaries.

The National Song and National Anthem were played, followed by the felicitation of the Governor and Chief Minister. The cultural programme featured patriotic songs by Silentliu Kamei, a skydiving display, and a ceremonial flypast by Army helicopters and fighter aircraft.

The audience also witnessed performances by Manipuri singer Sadananda, a military jazz band fusion, demonstrations of Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu and Chenda, a traditional Manipuri dance by students of the Manipur Government Dance College, and a display of the indigenous martial art Thang-Ta.

This was followed by the ceremonial Trophy Drill showcasing the three trophies awarded to the champions — the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup, and the Simla Trophy. An audio-visual presentation highlighted Manipur’s sporting legacy and its contribution to the armed forces.

The ceremonial proceedings continued with the march of the Eastern Command Flag, the Durand Cup Flag, and the All India Football Federation Flag, followed by the entry of TRAU FC and NEROCA FC alongside children.IANS

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