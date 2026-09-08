Arsenal beat Chelsea to remain perfect in Premier League title defence

LONDON: Arsenal passed its biggest test so far in the defence of its Premier League title in style as it hit back from conceding inside two minutes to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Morgan Rogers volleyed the visitors ahead after 77 seconds but Arsenal’s response was emphatic with Kai Havertz equalising after 25 minutes and Martin Odegaard finishing off a flowing move shortly after the break for the decisive goal.

Chelsea were never out of contention in an absorbing high-octane duel and substitute Estevao was denied a late equaliser by a superb save from David Raya.

Victory left Arsenal level at the top with Manchester City with both sides on a maximum nine points after three games. Agencies

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