Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to be sidelined for three weeks with ankle injury

New Delhi: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is likely to be sidelined for three weeks after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Norway in their Nations League victory over Austria.

According to Norway’s team doctor, Ola Sand, Odegaard is likely to be out for at least three weeks, although there is “probably no fracture” to his left ankle. Sand noted that a quicker recovery would be a “bonus,” but the midfielder is expected to miss several key fixtures for Arsenal.

Odegaard, 25, limped off during the match and returned to London on Tuesday for an MRI scan. While the scan showed no fracture, the injury will still require time to heal. “Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks,” Sand told Norwegian newspaper VG. “Anything other than that is just a bonus, and it could take longer.”

If Odegaard’s recovery follows the expected timeline, he will miss up to five matches for Arsenal, including crucial fixtures such as the Champions League clash against Atalanta on September 21 and the Premier League showdown with title rivals Manchester City on September 22. IANS

