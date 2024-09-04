Arsenal is a ‘perfect fit for me’: Raheem Sterling

New Delhi: Raheem Sterling’s deadline day move to Arsenal was a great solution for all parties involved. The English forward will get game time, something he would not have received at Chelsea, Arsenal were able to increase their squad depth and Chelsea offloaded some much-needed wages off their books. Sterling has now spoken for the first time as an Arsenal player and claimed the club is a ‘perfect fit’ for him.

“I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just like: ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line. It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing,” said Sterling to Arsenal’s media team.

Raheem is a player that Mikel Arteta knows very well indeed, as the pair previously worked together at Manchester City for three and a half years, a period of time that saw the 82-time capped forward produce his most productive goal scoring seasons. IANS

