Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter, 16, becomes club's youngest-ever starter

LONDON: Jack Porter became Arsenal’s youngest-ever player to start a first-team game when the 16-year-old goalkeeper made his debut against Bolton in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

At 16 years, 72 days old, Porter surpasses club icon Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, and 177 days old when he started against Rotherham in October 2003.

Porter was selected in place of first choice David Raya, who was ruled out with a thigh injury, Arsenal said.

