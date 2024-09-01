Arsenal Secure Raheem Sterling on Season-Long Loan from Chelsea as Transfer Deadline Closes

London: Arsenal have signed Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the final hours of the transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old winger arrives at the club having won every domestic honour, including four Premier League titles and five Football League Cups. He has made 379 appearances in the top flight, scoring 123 goals and assisting 63 times.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s really exciting. It (the move) is one where we kind of left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line,” Sterling said.

“I spoke with (sporting director) Edu and I said you can see the real togetherness from Mikel’s time here and you see the journey the boys are on. You can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of,” he added.

Sterling began his youth career at QPR before moving to Liverpool’s academy. He went on to establish himself as a first-team player, making his senior debut in 2012 and earning his first England cap the same year. He then moved to Manchester City in 2015, winning all of his Premier League titles during his seven years with the club as well as the EFL Cup five times, the FA Cup and Community Shield, before joining Chelsea in 2022.

Sterling’s individual honours include being named FWA Footballer of the Year in 2018/19, and he was voted into the PFA’s Team of the Year at the end of the same season.

Raheem has been capped 82 times by England – only 16 players have made more appearances for the men’s team – and was a key man for his country as they finished runners-up at Euro 2020. IANS

