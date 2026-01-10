Arsenal’s Martinelli issues apology after Bradley injury scare

London: North London club Arsenal’s forward Gabriel Martinelli has issued an apology after his actions during the Premier League match against the arch-rival Liverpool were criticised. The 24-year-old winger drew massive attention when he was caught pushing injured Liverpool player Conor Bradley off the pitch near the end of the match at the Emirates Stadium in London.

After Martinelli’s push, the Reds player fell near the touchline during stoppage time. As the seconds passed, the Arsenal star thought Conor was wasting time, and he threw the ball at the Liverpool player, who was also seen being manhandled.

Once the game finished, Martinelli realised his mistake. The forward issued a public apology on Instagram and also revealed that he reached out to the injured Bradley over text to apologise.

“Conor and I have messaged, and I’ve already apologised to him. I really didn’t understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment,” Martinelli wrote on his Instagram story.

“I want to say I’m deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery,” he added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also defended Martinelli, saying he probably did not know Bradley was injured. IANS

