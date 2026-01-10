Brazil to Face France and Croatia in U.S. Friendlies Ahead of World Cup

NEW DELHI: Brazil will play friendlies against France and Croatia in the U.S. as it prepares for this year’s World Cup. The Brazilians will face France at Foxborough, Massachusetts, on March 26 and Croatia five days later at Orlando, Florida, the promoters announced on Thursday.

In addition, Croatia will face Colombia at Orlando on March 26 and Colombia will meet France at Landover, Maryland, on March 29.

The games are being promoted by Unified Events, Florida Citrus Sports, Pitch International, Lions Sports & Media and Cardenas Media Network. Agencies

Also Read: U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: Mahboob Khan to lead Afghanistan