Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj star as India clinches series 3-1

Mount Maunganui: Pacers Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh damaged New Zealand top-order with a disciplined spell as India recovered from an insipid batting effort to register a series-clinching 22-run win in the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side bagged the series 3-1 to successfully complete the white-ball leg of the tour to New Zealand after pocketing the preceding T20I series 3-2.

The defeat brought an end to New Zealand's streak of 11 consecutive series wins on home soil.

It will also give Shreyas some breather after his failures with the bat across the white-ball series, as he managed just one fifty across nine innings.

New Zealand made heavy weather of the chase of 210, partly due to Indian pacers' superb lines and partly due to their own suspicious minds.

Arshdeep (3/30) and Siraj (2/50) were in top form as New Zealand were bowled out for 187 in response to India's 209 all out.

The home team was 83 for four in the 22nd over. It could have been even worse for the hosts but Indians gave lives to both Dean Foxcroft and Michael Bracewell, who added 38 runs for the fifth wicket.

But India pegged New Zealand back with the wickets of Bracewell and Foxcroft in the space of two overs, reducing them to 119 for six in the 32nd over.

Skipper Mitchell Santner and Kristian Clarke kept the Antipodeans afloat with a 39-run stand for the seventh wicket, the biggest in this innings.

Santner clobbered spinners Axar Patel and Naman Dhir for a six each. But Dhir had the last laugh, dismissing Santner, whose slog-sweep found Arshdeep in the deep..

Previously, Jacob Duffy and skipper Mitchell Santner took three wickets each as India were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs. While Santner aced his subtle changes in pace to pick 3-47, Duffy was very effective in picking 3-60. Matthew Fisher took two wickets, while Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell, playing in his 50th ODI, each claimed one wicket.

India had a sedate start as they made 20 runs in the first three overs, before Fisher struck in the sixth over when Rohit Sharma flicked a length ball straight to mid-wicket for 7. It capped a miserable series for Rohit, who scored only 30 runs, two of them being ducks.

Virat Kohli too departed soon but was a tad unlucky to see his cut off a wide delivery from Fisher getting nabbed by a diving stumper Seifert.

Gaikwad too did not last long. He tried to drive Jacob Duffy but the ball seamed back to take an inner edge en route to Seifert's big gloves.

India slipped to 34 for three and it could have been 34 for four had Foxcroft at covers managed to keep his fingers around the ball after Axar uppishly drove Duffy, but was fortunate to see Foxcroft fumbling with the opportunity.

Shreyas and Axar (46) added 52 runs for the fourth wicket stand as India staged a mini recovery.

Ishan Kishan (46), who slammed Duffy for two sixes in an over, and Dhir (22) tried to revive the Indian innings with a 39-run association for the sixth wicket but Kiwis skipper Santner (3/47) intervened at this juncture.

Brief Scores: India 209 in 42.1 overs (Axar Patel 46, Ishan Kishan 46; Mitchell Santner 3-47, Jacob Duffy 3-60) beat New Zealand 187 all out in 48.1 overs (Dean Foxcroft 31, Mitchell Santner 24; Arshdeep Singh 3-30, Axar Patel 2-28) by 22 runs. Agencies

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