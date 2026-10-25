Arshdeep Singh Surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20I Record with 38 Wickets

Christchurch: India left-arm star bowler Arshdeep Singh achieved a significant milestone during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval here on Saturday as he became India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is in a calendar year. Arshdeep took 2-33 in the second match to achieve the feat as he now has 38 wickets in 2026. He surpassed newly-returned Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the record as Bhuvi had taken 37 wickets in 2022, the year he represented India last before his recent comeback.

Arshdeep continued his strong year and reiterated his worth in the format with this milestone. He got the wickets of Tim Seifert early and Glenn Phillips later in the innings to own the record for India.

The left-arm seamer needed 26 innings for his 38 scalps, while Bhuvi took 37 wickets in 2022 in 31 innings. Arshdeep now has the third-most wickets by players from full-member nations in a single year. He stands behind Ireland’s Josh Little and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Agencies

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