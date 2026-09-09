Arthur Fils withdraws from Davis Cup match against Canada over health concerns

NEW DELHI: Frenchman Arthur Fils on Tuesday announced that he has withdrawn from his nation’s Davis Cup match against Canada due to health concerns. France is set to face Canada in the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 from September 18 to 19 in Quebec City, but the 22-year-old will miss the tie, stating that he needs to be “cautious” with his fitness.

“After a physically challenging year and several periods of inactivity, I need to be cautious at the moment,” Fils posted on social media. Agencies

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