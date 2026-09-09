Liverpool announces five-year sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines

LONDON: Liverpool has secured a five-year partnership with Turkish Airlines as its new principal club sponsor, beginning June 1, 2027. The move ends Standard Chartered’s 17-year stint as the Reds’ lead shirt sponsor.

Media reports value the agreement at more than 300 million pounds (USD 405.78 million), ranking it among the Premier League’s most lucrative shirt-sponsorship deals. Although Liverpool has not disclosed the exact figures, the package is expected to be of similar value as that of Manchester United’s shirt deal with Qualcomm, signed in August 2024. Agencies

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