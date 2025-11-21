Arunachal poised to become a nursery of sporting champions: Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said Arunachal Pradesh is on the verge of becoming a ‘nursery of future sporting champions’, declaring that the state is undergoing a silent but powerful sports revolution driven by rapid infrastructure development and rising youth enthusiasm.

Inaugurating the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Inter-State, Inter-Zonal and Junior National Badminton championship here, he said hosting the prestigious national tournament reflects the state’s growing capacity and ambition in India’s sports landscape.

The week-long championship, organised by the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), features 428 top young shuttlers from 32 states and union territories.

A key attraction is the Indian junior badminton team, which recently clinched a historic bronze at the junior world championships 2025 in Guwahati.

Welcoming athletes, coaches, officials and BAI representatives, Khandu described the event as a milestone for the state and an important fixture in the national badminton calendar.

He noted that the tournament will decide India’s No 1 teams in doubles, mixed doubles and individual categories.

Praising India’s strong badminton legacy, from Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu to Lakshya Sen and emerging talents, he said the sport has become one of India’s most promising Olympic disciplines.

The chief minister also highlighted the Northeast’s longstanding contribution to Indian badminton, recalling Olympian and national champion Deepankar Bhattacharya’s achievements and acknowledging the leadership of BAI President and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in strengthening India’s global badminton presence.

Detailing the state’s expanding sports infrastructure, Khandu said the world-class Dorjee Khandu Badminton Academy, spread across 20,700 sq. m with 15–20 international-standard courts, will soon be fully operational.

He urged BAI to host more national and international tournaments in Arunachal Pradesh once the academy is functional.

“This championship is more than a competition; it is a celebration of India’s sporting future. Play with honour, discipline and passion. Respect your opponents and celebrate sportsmanship. Arunachal Pradesh stands with you, cheering for your dreams,” he said while encouraging young shuttlers.

The national tournament marks a defining step in the state’s mission to strengthen sports culture, nurture young athletes and secure a prominent place for Arunachal Pradesh in the country’s competitive sporting ecosystem.

