Arunachal Pradesh: Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P kicks off Ziro Badminton Championship

A Correspondent

ZIRO: Deputy Commissioner, Vivek H.P, kicked off the 2nd edition of Ziro Badminton Championship held at the Hapoli Indoor Badminton club here on Friday. The DC is also the chief patron Lower Subansiri Badminton Association (LSBA).

DC advocated the young participants to maintain a fine balance between academics and sports for a healthy life. He said a healthy body is essential to develop a healthy mind. Hence, young children need to pick up any sport to remain physically fit and badminton is one of the best sports to maintain fitness.

He said that the sportsmanship spirit gained through the habit of winning and losing helps in balancing the ups and downs of life. And, the losers should learn from the winners, and make more efforts to come out winners in the next edition of the game.

DC also lauded the efforts of the parents in engaging their children to take up badminton from an early age.

“I must admire and appreciate the enthusiasm and cooperation of the parents in letting their children pick up badminton racquet from such tender ages which is actually good for them in the long run,” DC added.

Also Read: Stunning show by Shantipriya Hazarika in North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship

Also Watch: