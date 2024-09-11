Assam shuttlers Mayuri Barman, Shantipriya Hazarika win singles titles in North East Zonal Inter State Badminton

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam shuttlers Mayuri Barman and Shantipriya Hazarika bagged women’s and girls’ singles crown in the North East Zonal Inter State Badminton at the Kanaklata Stadium here today. In the womens’ singles final Mayuri defeated her statemate Suzen Buragohain 21-4, 21-14. Shantipriya in the girls’ singles final won against Lalrinkimi of Mizoram 21-12, 21-11.

Assam also won titles in mixed doubles in both senior and junior categories. While Sangram Chutia and Manali Bora clinched the crown in senior category, Subhankar Dutta and Bhabisya Changmai emerged champion in the junior category.

