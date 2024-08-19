Aryna Sabalenka stuns Swiatek to reach final; Sinner, Zverev storm into Cincinnati Open semifinals

Cincinnati: Third-ranked Aryna Sabalenka stunned top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the first semifinals in the Cincinnati Open. The Belarusian won the match by 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the final here for the first time.

Earlier, Swiatek extended her match winning streak to 15 with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal yesterday while Sabalenka registered a 6-3, 6-2 win over 10th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova.

In men’s section, top-ranked Jannik Sinner avenged last week's loss to No. 6 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory to become the first Italian man to reach the Cincinnati semis in the Open era.

"It was very windy and I tried to be as consistent as possible," Sinner said. "First time that I've played a semifinal in this place, so that's very positive."

Sinner will face No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Zverev, the only remaining former champion in the draw, beat Ben Shelton 3-6, 7-6, 7-5. Zverev has won four straight against Sinner.

Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive year when Hubert Hurkacz retired in the second set because of a calf injury. Tiafoe will face the winner of the late match between Holger Rune and Jack Draper.

In the other women's quarterfinals, No. 6 Jessica Pegula outlasted Leylah Fernandez, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 for her first semifinal berth in Cincinnati. Pegula, coming off a successful title defense Monday in Canada, will face Paula Badosa.

Badosa beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-2.

"Paula is really playing some good tennis," Pegula said. "She turned her year around and is finding some form. She's a top player." Agencies

