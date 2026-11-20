New Delhi: Four-time major champion and former world No. 1 Ash Barty has been elected to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player Category.

Four-time Paralympic gold medalist and 50-time major champion Shingo Kunieda of Japan has also been elected in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which recognises candidates with a distinguished record of competitive achievement at the highest international level.

Barty is a three-time major singles champion, with titles at 2019 Roland-Garros, 2021 Wimbledon, and the 2022 Australian Open. She also won her first major doubles title at the 2018 US Open. In singles, she reached world No. 1 in 2019, spent 121 total weeks at the top, including 114 straight weeks, and finished as year-end No. 1 for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021. IANS

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