Brisbane: Laura Harris smashed the fastest-ever fifty in the Women's Big Bash League as her unbeaten 63 from 20 balls helped Sydney Thunder complete a record 226-run chase against Brisbane Heat at the Allan Border Field here on Thursday.

Harris put up a batting masterclass as she hit a 15-ball fifty during the chase in what was an epic knock in Brisbane, which helped her team bag a six-wicket win with four balls to spare. She beat the previous record for the fastest WBBL fifty by one ball, which belonged to Tess Flintoff, who had hit a 16-ball half-century in WBBL 08.

She finished the innings with a four and chased down the daunting total with four balls remaining. Her knock was laced with seven fours and five sixes as she batted at a whopping strike rate of 315. IANS

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