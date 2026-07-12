Asheer Akhtar extends contract with NorthEast United FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Defender Asheer Akhtar has signed a one-year contract extension, with the NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and will be with the clubs until the end of the 2026-27 season. A composed and versatile defender, who joined the club in 2023, capable of operating across the backline and has consistently delivered in crucial moments while earning the trust of the coaching staff through his professionalism, commitment and unwavering work ethic.

Asheer has been at the heart of the most successful chapter in the club’s history. He played a key role in NorthEast United FC’s maiden Durand Cup triumph in 2024 before helping the Highlanders successfully defend the title in 2025, becoming the first team in more than three decades to retain the prestigious competition. Speaking after signing his new contract, Asheer Akhtar said: “I’m delighted to continue with NorthEast United FC. The last two seasons have been incredibly rewarding, and it’s been a privilege to be part of a group that has created history for this club. The faith shown in me means a lot, and I’ll continue to give my all, support my teammates in every situation and do everything I can to help the club achieve greater success.”

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