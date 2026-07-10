NorthEast United FC Extend Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s Contract Until 2028

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC have secured the services of prolific striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie for two more seasons, with the Moroccan signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Ajaraie, who joined the Highlanders ahead of the 2024 season, has been instrumental in the club’s recent success. He played a key role in helping NorthEast United win back-to-back Durand Cup titles and enjoyed a sensational 2024-25 Indian Super League season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals and seven assists. His remarkable campaign earned him both the ISL Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, while he also set a new league record for the highest number of goal contributions in a single season.

The striker continued his rich form in the 2025-26 Durand Cup, once again claiming both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball honours. He was also named the Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI) Foreign Player of the Year for 2025.

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