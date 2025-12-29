Ashes series: Travis Head backs struggling opening partner Jake Weatherald

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Travis Head on Sunday backed under-pressure opening partner Jake Weatherald to come good after an “extremely tough” start to his Test career in a wild Ashes series. Weatherald made his debut in the opening Test against England in Perth, the latest in a flurry of players looking to fill the giant hole left by David Warner calling it quits two years ago.

None have managed to cement the spot, with Weatherald the latest to struggle.

The aggressive left-hander has scored 146 runs at 20.85 across eight innings so far, with almost half of that courtesy of his 72 at the second Test in Brisbane.

With the likes of Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas waiting in the wings, he needs a big score at the final Test in Sydney this week to extend his tenure.

“International cricket is extremely tough,” Head told Australian media in Melbourne after the home team lost the fourth Test by four wickets.

“The wickets have been challenging across the board the last few years, that’s well documented. It’s not an excuse and I think he’s a good enough cricketer for international cricket and I think he showed a lot of glimpses over his first four Tests.” Agencies

Also Read: All Assam Invitational Prize Money Football Tournament: FCC Bokota lift title