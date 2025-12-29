All Assam Invitational Prize Money Football Tournament: FCC Bokota lift title

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: FCC Bokota defeated NRL Football Academy 4-2 in tiebreaker in the final of the All Assam Invitational Prize Money Football Tournament being played in memory of Mala Buragohain Phukan and Noni Borgohain on Sunday. The match was part of the fourth annual Bokota Challenge Trophy 2025 held at Bokota Bogoriting Playground. The tournament is being organized under the patronage of the Mohkhuti Regional Milanjyoti Sangha in association with the people of Bokota.

Also Read: Manchester City’s hefty price tag for Nathan Ake leaves Barca in a fix