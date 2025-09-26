Ashwin signs deal with Sydney Thunder

New Delhi: Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has created history by signing with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15, becoming the biggest overseas signing since the league’s inception.

The 39-year-old off-spinner became the first Indian national men’s cricketer to feature in the BBL. While Indian women’s players have long played in domestic leagues around the world, including the WBBL, the BCCI have restricted India’s international and domestic contracted male cricketers from playing in T20 competitions abroad. Only retired Indian men’s players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation,” Ashwin said in a statement.

The 39-year-old off-spinner will link up with the Thunder in early January. Among the games Ashwin is available for are the Thunder’s trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane Heat on January 10, their clash with Melbourne Renegades at Engie Stadium (January 12) and the Sydney Smash at the SCG (January 16).

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket during last summer’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, also called time on his Indian Premier League career last month. IANS

